Bigger regional Australia needed to 'rebalance' the nation and avert 'megacity' future: report

By Steve Evans
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:37am
The Regional Australia Institute says the number of people living in regional areas should be boosted to at least 11 million over the next decade to ensure "a more productive and liveable Australia".

An extra 500,000 people should be "living prosperously" in regional Australia by 2032 to prevent Sydney and Melbourne sprawling into unliveable "megacities", a major new report presented to the federal government has declared.

