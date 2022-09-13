The Canberra Times

Queen Elizabeth funeral: Meet the 10 Australians who were invited

By Nadine Morton
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:41am
Australian of the Year for 2022 and paralympian, Dylan Alcott, is among the 10 everyday Aussies invited to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ten everyday Australians have been lucky enough to receive an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

