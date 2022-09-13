Ten everyday Australians have been lucky enough to receive an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The Palace called for an invitation to be extended to 10 people who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities, and who represent Australia's culture and values.
Australian of the Year for 2022 and paralympian, Dylan Alcott, is among those invited.
So too is Valmai Dempsey (2022 Senior Australian of the Year), Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann (2021 Senior Australian of the Year) and Shanna Whan (2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero).
Queensland Local Hero for 2022 Saba Abraham is invited, along with Kim Smith (Tasmanian Local Hero 2022), and Trudy Lin (Young Australian of the year 2022, South Australia).
Co-creator of i4give Day and Foundation Danny Abdallah; Australian Racing Hall of Fame inductee Chris Waller and Professor Helen Milroy (Western Australia Australian of the Year 2021) will also attend.
These everyday Australians will travel with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley.
"I am honoured to be accompanied by these Australians who will join me, on behalf of Australia, in paying our respects to Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II," Mr Albanese said.
"Each of these extraordinary citizens represents contemporary Australia, and quintessential Australian values such as respect, inclusion and helping others."
The monarch's funeral on Monday, September 19 will be attended by heads of state from across the globe.
