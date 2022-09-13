The Canberra Times

Beloved actor and elder Jack Charles dies

By Melissa Meehan, Callum Godde and Cassandra Morgan
September 13 2022 - 6:45am
Jack Charles has been remembered for talent and resilience following the actor's death in hospital. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Beloved Indigenous elder and storyteller Jack Charles as been remembered for his persistence against all odds and ability to elevate those around him.

