Is it any wonder that mental health issues are so common among people experiencing unemployment? When you are in this situation it is easy to feel worthless and with the media still trotting out the tired tropes of "lazy dole bludgers" who need incentive to apply for work, the very country that is meant to have your back can feel the monster stabbing you in it. Even if you apply for a government subsidised mental health plan which provides for a number of subsidised mental health support sessions per year, it doesn't cover the whole cost, with the gap often being equivalent to more than two whole days' allowance, and that's only if you make it that far, with wait lists of six months or more being a common challenge.

