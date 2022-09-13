The Canberra Times

Anthony Albanese flags supports for COVID-19 paid leave extension amid pressure from states and territories

By Finn McHugh
September 13 2022 - 6:51am
Anthony Albanese has strongly hinted he'll support an extension to paid pandemic leave. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese has all but confirmed his support for extending support payments for Australians struck down by COVID-19, after pressure from state and territory leaders.

