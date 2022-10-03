Boasting more than 1.4 million loyal followers, Jake Grigg is one of Australia's most influential creators on TikTok. Known simply as the Air Fryer Guy, Jake shot to fame online by sharing videos of him airfrying everything from fairy floss to watermelon. So, if you have just bought an air fryer and are still learning the tricks of the trade, or if you are an air fryer OG and looking for some next-level hacks and creativity, this is the book for you!
I always make way too much mac and cheese. I think it's because, deep down, I want leftovers. These mac and cheese sausages are a super fun way to turn those leftovers into a main meal.
Ingredients
2 cups leftover mac and cheese (it doesn't have to be leftover, you can always make it specifically for this recipe)
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup plain flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
cooking oil spray
Method
1. Lay a sheet of cling wrap onto a flat surface. Place 1/2 cup of cold mac and cheese into the centre of the cling wrap. Fold the cling wrap over the mac and cheese and roll into a sausage shape, making sure the cling wrap is tightly secured. Twist the ends of the cling wrap to make it even tighter. Set aside and repeat with the remaining mac and cheese until you have four sausages.
2. Put the sausages into the freezer for 30 minutes. (You don' t want to completely freeze them but they will need to be almost frozen so that they stay in shape for the next step.)
3. Meanwhile, add beaten eggs to a medium-sized bowl, flour to another and breadcrumbs to a third.
4. Preheat air fryer to 180C.
5. Remove sausages from freezer and gently unwrap them. (If they fall apart when you are unwrapping them, wrap them back up and put them back into the freezer until they are firm.)
6. Dip an unwrapped sausage into the flour and cover, shaking off any excess. Then dip in the egg, covering completely before covering with breadcrumbs. Dip the crumbed sausage back into the egg and then crumb again. Repeat with remaining sausages. (The double crumb will help the sausage keep its shape through the cooking process.)
7. Lightly spray the air fryer basket with cooking oil spray and place sausages into the air fryer. Give the sausages another light spray.
8. Cook at 180C for 12-15 minutes or until golden and heated through.
Makes 4.
Quarter the pastry then lay it on a board; top with Wagon Wheels and marshmallows, of course. Firmly press the edges then seal with a fork; brush the pie with butter - make sure it 's melted, you dork! Air fry the pies at 200 degrees, for eight to 10 minutes - this is such a breeze. Take the pies out when the pastry is golden brown; Take a little bite, raise your hands, jump around.
Ingredients
2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
4 Wagon Wheels
8 marshmallows
2 tbsp butter, melted
Method
1. Lay puff pastry on a dry surface and cut both sheets into quarters.
2. Place a Wagon Wheel on top of four of the quarters. Top with two marshmallows on each Wagon Wheel. Place the remaining pastry quarters on top and firmly press around the edges to seal.
3. Using the pointy end of a fork, firmly press around the edges of the pastry to seal further. Cut away any excess pastry and discard.
4. Preheat air fryer to 200C.
5. Brush butter over all sides of the pies, including the bottom, then place pies into the air fryer.
6. Cook at 200C for eight to 10 minutes or until pastry is golden and flaky.
7. Serve immediately with ice cream.
Makes 4.
Mix your beef in a bowl with pepper and salt; slice onion rings - don't cry, it's not your fault! Fill the rings with beef then add a piece of cheese; then top the onion rings with another piece of beef. Dip the rings into the flour then dip into the egg; finally into the crumbs, then egg and crumbs again. Cook the rings till golden brown and meat is fully cooked; Dip them in tomato sauce ... admit it, now you're hooked.
Ingredients
500g beef mince
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 large onion
8 x 2cm cubes tasty cheese
1 cup plain flour
3 eggs, beaten
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
cooking oil spray
Method
1. Add beef mince to a bowl with salt and pepper. Mix to combine, then separate the beef mixture into 16 even pieces.
2. Cut off both ends of the onion, peel it, then slice into three circular segments of an even width. Separate the segments into rings. Place eight onion rings onto a piece of baking paper.
3. Place a piece of beef mixture into each of the rings and press flat. Push a piece of cheese into the centre of each, then top with another piece of beef and push it down flat.
4. Preheat air fryer to 180C.
5. Place three bowls on the counter. Add flour to one bowl, beaten eggs to another and breadcrumbs to the last.
6. Dip each ring into the flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Cover the ring completely at each stage. Then dip each ring back into the egg and the breadcrumbs again.
7. Spray the air fryer basket with cooking oil spray and place half of the rings into the air fryer. Spray the rings with more cooking oil spray.
8. Cook at 180C for 10-12 minutes, turning halfway, until rings are golden and beef is cooked through. Repeat with remaining rings.
9. Serve with tomato sauce and mustard.
Makes 8.
Break the chocolate into rows then place it on the pastry; cut around the chocolate, but be careful - don' t be hasty. Roll the pastry over and cut off extra bits; then use a little toothpick to poke some holes in it. Brush them all with butter, including underneath; then put them in the air fryer - leave a small gap between. Seven to 10 minutes until pastry is golden brown; then serve them up with ice cream ... or just scoff them all down.
Ingredients
1 block Caramilk chocolate
2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
3 tbsp butter, melted
Method
1. Break up chocolate into fingers/rows.
2. Place puff pastry on a dry surface.
3. Place the chocolate fingers onto the pastry, leaving enough space between each to be able to wrap it with pastry. Use a sharp knife to cut a rectangle around each chocolate finger. (Each piece of pastry should be three times the width of the chocolate.)
4. Roll the pastry over the chocolate once, until the edges connect. Gently apply pressure to the pastry so that it seals in the chocolate. Squeeze the outside edges and cut off any excess pastry. Use a toothpick to poke three holes into each parcel. Repeat with remaining chocolates.
5. Preheat air fryer to 200C.
6. Brush butter over pastries on all sides, including bottom.
7. In batches, place the pastries into the air fryer in a single layer, leaving a small gap between each one.
8. Cook at 200C for seven to 10 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
9. Let cool slightly before serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Makes 7-8.
