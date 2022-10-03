Boasting more than 1.4 million loyal followers, Jake Grigg is one of Australia's most influential creators on TikTok. Known simply as the Air Fryer Guy, Jake shot to fame online by sharing videos of him airfrying everything from fairy floss to watermelon. So, if you have just bought an air fryer and are still learning the tricks of the trade, or if you are an air fryer OG and looking for some next-level hacks and creativity, this is the book for you!

