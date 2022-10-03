The Canberra Times
Home/News/Science and technology

Recipes from Pimp Your Air Fryer by TikTok sensation Jake Grigg

By Jake Grigg
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Grigg is making miracles with his air fryer. Picture supplied

Boasting more than 1.4 million loyal followers, Jake Grigg is one of Australia's most influential creators on TikTok. Known simply as the Air Fryer Guy, Jake shot to fame online by sharing videos of him airfrying everything from fairy floss to watermelon. So, if you have just bought an air fryer and are still learning the tricks of the trade, or if you are an air fryer OG and looking for some next-level hacks and creativity, this is the book for you!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Science and technology
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.