Canberra's Ian and Connie Warburton win outback race for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
Connie and Ian Warburton on the race. Picture supplied

Huge congratulations to Canberra couple Connie and Ian Warburton who have just won the 11th Outback Air Race, raising almost $20,000 along the way for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

