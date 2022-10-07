I do, however, wonder whether the problem could have been partly solved by giving the world some time to settle down, and the manuscript some time to rest. It's not just about the pandemic - Seeing Other People gives the impression of having been written in a hurry. Rough patches include a vague job that - only when convenient - requires after-midnight hours; a confusing scene in which Helen seems to have become invisible; parental relationships hinting at a history that perhaps could have been developed further. The story is also told in close third person. The perspective roughly alternates between Eleanor, Charlie, and Helen, creating an occasional blur when they are all in the same scene.