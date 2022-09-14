Canberra drivers paying for neglect

It would be easy to see potholes merely as an act of nature. There has been more rain so the incidence of sudden jolts to drivers and to the car suspension has got more frequent.
That would be true but not the whole truth.
One of the country's top engineers has told The Canberra Times that potholes are also the result of neglect. The chief executive of the Australia Road Research Board, Michael Caltabiano, said that not enough money was spent on road maintenance during the dry years, and we and our roads are now paying the price when water gets under the surfaces. Holes appear and vehicles drive over weakened surfaces so those holes gets deeper and wider.
"From my observation, the ACT road network is in a poor condition," he said.
"The professional engineers in the roads department know that. They are very capable and competent people but the evidence is that the road system is deteriorating, and ordinary drivers are seeing that."
It is certainly true that the problem has got worse.
Complaints to the ACT government about potholes more than doubled in 2021 compared with the drier year before. And 2021 saw three times more complaints than in the previous even drier year. In 2020, there were 1292 complaints made compared with 91 in 2019.
The problem is that the ACT government may have taken the short-term, cheap solution in the past and that has caused bigger problems now.
It's easy to understand why. When there are so many demands on public funds - from education and health, in particular - it might have seemed attractive to hold back on road maintenance when there was no obvious and immediate benefit from the spending.
But the drivers of Canberra are paying the price now.
Potholes are relatively easy to fill in but that solution doesn't last. When the rain comes back, so do the holes.
Many of us get surprised when the pothole we bumped over suddenly disappears after being filled in - only for it to reappear after heavy rains a month later.
But longer term solutions are expensive that involve longer-lasting materials. There is a trade-off between durability and cost.
They also mean substantial road work, with lane closures. And nobody likes road closures.
Potholes are not just a pain for drivers. They also lend a general air of neglect to a city - and to the nation's capital city, in particular.
Of course, the ACT government is not the only spender of public money in this city. Senator David Pocock has drawn attention to what he sees as the lack of federal spending.
"Everywhere you look around our city - around the nation's capital - you see a story of neglect, especially in terms of federal government funding," he said.
Public spending is unfashionable, and it is always easier for politicians to promise tax cuts without spelling out the consequence which is tighter spending.
But public spending matters. It has an importance beyond the immediate needs addressed. Spending to fix potholes, for example, benefits drivers but it also makes the city more attractive to outsiders who might want to bring business here.
Shabbiness and a general air of underinvestment in public spaces has long-term costs. Neglect also fosters more neglect. People come to disrespect places which are shabby. Litter gets thrown more easily. Vandalism tends to increase.
We are not at the stage yet where Canberra looks run-down - but there are worrying signs of neglect, and they need to be addressed before the costs of repair are much higher.
The hardworking taxpayers of this city deserve better.
