Picking outcome to AFL finals is not so easy

Thriller or blowout? When it comes to AFL preliminary finals, there often seems to be no middle ground.
Last year, we were presented with two of the latter, Melbourne and Western Bulldogs marching into the grand final with 83-point and 71-point thumpings of Geelong and Port Adelaide respectively. But that was unusual.
In the decade prior to that, no fewer than seven of 20 preliminary finals had been decided by single-figure margins. Conversely, eight had been won by margins of six goals or more. Often it's been one of each.
So what's on the cards this year when Geelong faces Brisbane at the MCG on Friday night before Sydney takes on Collingwood at the SCG late on Saturday afternoon? This season, it's a particularly tough call.
While Geelong will start a warm favourite against Brisbane on Friday night, the Cats hold few fears for the Lions, who beat them comfortably last year at the Gabba, and even at the notoriously difficult-to-win Kardinia Park, have lost their last two encounters by a total of just 11 points.
Brisbane's two finals wins have completely changed the narrative surrounding the club. The Lions might now have been 1-6 in finals over the last four years and seriously debating whether this particular playing group was capable of going any further.
Instead, the scoreline is 3-5, having not only broken that string of 11 straight losses on the MCG, but having eliminated from September the premiers of the past two seasons in successive weeks, last Friday night coming from nearly five goals down.
Geelong's 10-point win over Brisbane in round four was a little deceptive as the Cats had 10 more scoring shots and 18 more inside 50 entries. But they still had to rely heavily on a great game from key forward Tom Hawkins, who kicked five goals, and wingman Isaac Smith.
The Lions, similarly, will need decent output from most of their key forwards, Joe Daniher coming back into the team this week to partner Eric Hipwood, Dan McStay and Charlie Cameron. If that quartet can muster at least 10 goals between them, Brisbane will be a serious chance.
Sydney, like the Cats, will go into its home preliminary final against Collingwood a comfortable favourite, but also, like Geelong, loath to underestimate an opponent high on momentum.
The Magpies have split their last six encounters with the Swans 3-3. Four of those have been decided by single-figure margins, and the Pies have won three of them, two of those at the same SCG venue as this week's game.
The Swans dispensed of the Pies by 27 points on the same ground just a month ago. That afternoon, their midfield, led by Luke Parker, James Rowbottom, Callum Mills and Chad Warner, smashed Collingwood for disposals and contested possession. Sydney was also dominant in defence, holding the Pies to just seven goals.
The big "if", though, concerns Collingwood star Jordan De Goey, who that day was a late withdrawal.
De Goey has been superb in the Pies' two finals to date, arguably the player of September thus far.
Collingwood has risen from 17th to one victory from a grand final berth, producing one of the most remarkable seasons the AFL era has seen. Who'd confidently predict they couldn't pull just one more upset this week?
And what happens after that? Well, a Geelong-Sydney or Brisbane-Sydney grand final would be the first time those teams had met in a premiership decider. A Geelong-Collingwood or Brisbane-Collingwood clash, on the other hand, would be real déjà vu.
Collingwood and Brisbane famously met in back-to-back grand finals in 2002-03, the Lions emerging victorious both times, but only narrowly on the first occasion.
The Cats, meanwhile, have met Collingwood in no fewer than six previous grand finals, one-third of all the grand finals they've contested. They've won four of those, the most recent in 2011, Geelong's last flag and also one of the best-standard grand finals the AFL era has seen.
Of course, anything approaching the likes of the last Geelong-Collingwood clash won by the Cats by only a goal just over a week ago would give us an outstanding climax to 2022.
What has been a terrific year of football deserves a fitting conclusion. And right now you'd say there's more than a reasonable chance we're going to get one.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
