Should We Fall to Ruin by Harrison Christian. Ultimo Press. 336pp. $34.99.
Harrison Christian tells the story of the men and women of a garrison in Rabaul, New Guinea who were left as "hostages to fortune" after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941.
The following month a Japanese force of 5300 men, with air support, approached the Rabaul garrison of 1400 men (and six army nurses), with two "old-fashioned" anti-aircraft guns. "The town was as beautiful as it was vulnerable."
There was a "disorderly abandonment". Several groups retreated into the jungle. There they faced the decision: should they hope for rescue or should they surrender? Some groups were captured by the Japanese before making that decision. There is a graphic account of a soldier, captured by the Japanese who survives a massacre by feigning death.
Two hastily converted craft - manned by volunteers - rescued several hundred troops and sixty civilians. However, the majority - over 1000 - along with some civilian internees - were held in a prisoner-of-war camp in Rabaul. Six months later these prisoners were boarded onto the fateful Montevideo Maru to be taken to an island off the Chinese coast.
Two other groups of POWs were successfully transported from Rabaul to Japan on the more fortunate Naruto Maru. They witnessed the final days of the war on the Japanese "home islands".
Christian expands his narrative beyond Rabaul. The submarine that stalked the Montevideo Maru occupies several chapters, while the longest chapter is a brief coverage of the Kokoda campaign in which two of the rescued Rabaul servicemen participated. He also gives some personal details of the world leaders at that time and follows their machinations. There are three excellent maps which enable the reader to follow the action.
Christian relies heavily on the diaries and reports of eight participating servicemen. Their records are held by the Australian War Memorial and are all dated to the 1940s.
Annoyingly, Christian refers to unpopular directions and commands to the troops coming from "Canberra" - rather than the Australian High Command or War Cabinet. He also attributes most Japanese instructions as coming from Emperor Hirohito - rarely mentioning the influence of the Japanese War Cabinet.
Should We Fall to Ruin is not an "untold" story, as the publishers describe it. As well as official war records there have been several previous publications on this episode of the Pacific war. Notably Invasion Rabaul by Bruce Gamble (2006).
However it is a story worth retelling and author Christian tells it well.
