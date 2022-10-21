The Canberra Times
Review

Should We Fall to Ruin by Harrison Christian review - Meet the hostages to fortune of the Second World War

By Russell Wenholz
October 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should We Fall To Ruin by Harrison Christian.

Should We Fall to Ruin by Harrison Christian. Ultimo Press. 336pp. $34.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.