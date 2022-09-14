Plastic bag ban hasn't worked, it's time to get serious

Wouldn't it be nice if we valued a day spent, as a community, honouring remarkable Australians more than the GDP 'lost' through a public holiday? If we really agreed with the commonly heard platitudes about honouring Indigenous elders past and present? If we had a constitution that enshrined that respect - and legitimated acting upon it - as much as it does regal protocols and sentiments? Then, as well as a day put aside for EIIR, maybe we would be coming together and taking pause as a nation to honour Archie Roach and Jack Charles and their remarkable lives.