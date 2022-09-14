The Canberra Times
Plastic bag ban hasn't worked, it's time to get serious

By Letters to the Editor
September 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Plastic shopping bags remain ubiquitous. Picture AAP

For over ten years the ACT government has banned "single-use plastic shopping bags at or below 35 micrometres in thickness". Has this made any difference though?

