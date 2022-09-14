Plastic bag ban hasn't worked, it's time to get serious

For over ten years the ACT government has banned "single-use plastic shopping bags at or below 35 micrometres in thickness". Has this made any difference though?
Every supermarket I've been to since then still gives people plastic bags for fruit and veggies - and most people do not reuse them when shopping.
Every day at work I see a collection of plastic takeaway food bags, with "please reuse me" helpfully written on their front as they sit in the (plastic-bag lined) garbage bin. So most people don't reuse those either.
When the office gets shopping delivered, Woolworths helpfully puts all the groceries in "please reuse me" single-use plastic bags, presumably over 35 micron in thickness.
The soft plastics recycling bins at Coles are never empty - they are always full, often to overflowing.
So I'd say that the real result of having such a ban - with such big open loop-holes - is just that the entire plastic bag industry has adapted to making more and more thicker, more wasteful bags.
I remember the hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth from the nay-sayers before the first ban in 2011. When it came in, people changed.
A comprehensive ban, with fewer loopholes, will achieve more waste reduction than any recycling programme or banning of plastic straws ever does.
Thank you for this timely and important article "AIDS, TB and malaria fight bounces back" (Sept 12). The COVID-19 pandemic indeed had a big negative impact on diseases of poverty, such as TB and HIV/AIDS. This is why it is paramount that Australia contributes its fair share to the Global Replenishment Fund in a few days.
I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alicia Payne MP and David Smith MP for recently meeting with me and other Results fellows to discuss the important role Australia plays in the fight against these deadly diseases. Together we can eradicate them during our lifetime!
Penleigh Boyd's suggestion (Letters, September 14) to consider a Swiss style Head of State Council, rather than a Governor-General has merit.
Similarly the suggestion by Geoffrey Robertson that the position of governor-general could be made redundant by having a prime minister, sworn in by the Chief Justice, as the Head of State, should be considered.
Our historical ties to Britain would be evident by our membership of the Commonwealth, sporting ties and our Parliamentary democracy.
Such approaches would avoid the divisive issue of how a President of the republic should be chosen.
I agree with the central thesis of Don Batchell's letter of September 14 that our federal tax system contains flaws that are transferring an increasing proportion of Australia's wealth to the already well off, with damaging consequences for our economy.
However, I'm not sure that I would prescribe his remedy of taxing businesses on their turnover rather than their profit. That would see many businesses relocate elsewhere, or fail entirely, throwing their Australian employees into unemployment.
I think that the problem here is that businesses can artificially reduce their profits for tax purposes. Fixing that is a complex problem requiring negotiation with other countries. But I understand that some steps towards a solution are being taken internationally and that Australia is involved.
The notion of growing the population for regional Australia by 500,000 more people may not be such a good idea despite the Regional Australia Institute's views (September 13).
There are a range of economic, social and environmental costs. For example massive increase in new infrastructure costs; distance from major medical and education facilities; and, huge additional environmental impacts on biodiversity and water supplies. New regional centres will be at greater risk from climate impacts e.g. drought, fires and flooding.
For a world challenged by a warming climate and other existential risks, we should be slowing population growth and concentrating people in efficient existing cities and protecting our countryside for its agricultural and environmental values. The Institute's ideas are right out of the 1950s. They don't see that the world has changed for ever.
It is time we looked at the Dis-United States and weighed up the future of our Australian population, every aspect of our country and all that means against the heavy and influential lobbying of those representing the military industrial complex in this country.
Sadly, so many seem to have been able to extend that influence to control the thinking of parliamentarians of all colours, judging by the reactions to the Defence Strategic Review which begs the question to be asked - what pain and suffering will the average Australian accept to keep America as the dictatorial and hegemonic ruler of the world?
In reply to David Hewitt-Lacon (Letters, September 9) regarding some who have pet dogs and sit outside shopping centres.
I also have two gentleman outside my large local shopping centre in Woden.
Firstly they are not beggars as such or by choice. They do no harm. They not breaking into your houses or cars and not shoplifting. They have a chat to you and are friendly. One of them by the name of Dave who I know, as both of us once resided in the former, good-old-days quality Burnie Courts housing complex does want to work.
Firstly if you, or as in my case, have a disability then no insurance company would insure the employer regarding workers' compensation. Then if such as myself decided to go it alone and become a 'Sole Trader' and do all the courses and 'Federally Qualified' in 'Traffic Control' and even as a sub contractor, then I'm not allowed to work on any local ACT government sites.
That's unless I pay a considerable yearly bribe which they call 'Secure Local Jobs Certificate'. Basically means I'm out as can't afford it. I did send emails of complaint and asked for an exemption to our 'Local City City Services Minister' and federal Labor party. No reply. So much for job security as I was doing very well until then.
Therefore and also to me also ageing, I've decided it's now too hard, and recently threw in the towel. Instead going to go, or bludge as some call it on the system. Find a nice fluffy 'Bunny Rabbit' and join Dave and the others to entertain the community. So now you know.
As a republican I look forward to the day when this country finally has an Australian as Head of State. The future debate, lead by a republican-leaning government, will be fascinating.
Until the day we become a republic, our Head of State is the British monarch. The ABC has been criticised widely, including by some of its own, for excessive coverage of the death of ERII, but I have found the coverage completely appropriate.
The ABC is the public broadcaster and so has an obligation to reflect the broad suite of national sentiment. Elizabeth was a hugely popular figure with many Australians, even those, like me, who look forward to the day we become a republic. I appreciate the ABC paying respectful tribute to a remarkable woman, even if her role as Queen of Australia should have ended many years ago.
In early July, Qantas downgraded the seats for my wife and me from Brisbane to Canberra from business class to economy.
We had accept that change or make big changes to our holiday.
We paid a large sum for those business seats, so I submitted a request on July 12 for a refund of the difference.
That was acknowledged next day by email, giving a case number.
In mid-August, I spoke to two different Qantas customer service officers, both of whom said I was entitled to a refund, and that I should send another email.
They said that Customer Care would contact me within 24-48 hours.
No such contact occurred, so I sent a complaint to the Airline Customer Advocate (ACA).
On September 7, Qantas emailed to say I was entitled to a part refund.
On September 8, ACA replied to my complaint, saying that Qantas had said they were requesting a further review so, as such, I was no longer eligible to proceed via ACA.
On September 13, Qantas sent me the very same acknowledgement email that I had received on July 12, but with a different case number.
After two month, we are back where we started.
The Mad Hatter's tea party is rational compared to so-called Qantas Customer Care.
Ukraine's current military success re-affirms the old adage that it's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. Unfortunately, there may never have been a fight in the first place if the United Nations had done its job and muzzled the big dog.
In Britain the hereditary head of the country Queen Elizabeth was loved, admired, respected and honoured by millions in Britain and around the world. In Myanmar the democratically elected leader of the country Aung San Sui Kyi who is loved, admired and respected by millions in Myanmar and around the world was removed from power by the military and thrown in jail. This is the two worlds of humanity.
I am philosophically inclined towards a republic if we can find a model that improves on current arrangements, but do not endorse the views of the current Republican mob, led by the bandana man and his bad mannered supporters. Some people just don't know when they should shut up.
Perhaps it is time to remind Andrew Barr and Shane Rattenbury that truly wise people know when to admit that they have been wrong? Especially when the fiasco of the tram is sucking funds from essential items such as education, health and urban services. Electric buses would be a very much better and cheaper option!
King Charles has had a public spat with a leaky old fountain pen. Perhaps he could replace it with a revived Brit Conway Stewart, the one that commemorates Churchill's saying that "We must just KBO." (Keep Buggering On, that is.) Or start using his Mum's Parker 51.
Wouldn't it be nice if we valued a day spent, as a community, honouring remarkable Australians more than the GDP 'lost' through a public holiday? If we really agreed with the commonly heard platitudes about honouring Indigenous elders past and present? If we had a constitution that enshrined that respect - and legitimated acting upon it - as much as it does regal protocols and sentiments? Then, as well as a day put aside for EIIR, maybe we would be coming together and taking pause as a nation to honour Archie Roach and Jack Charles and their remarkable lives.
The Cardinal Archbishop of London must be astounded at the speed at which Charles III has adopted an ecumenical approach to his mother's funeral as on three occasions, including from the ABC, have I heard that the final ceremony will be held in Westminster Cathedral.
I hope that King Charles III will rule according to his very own outspoken style. One can only hope however that he has not inherited the late Duke of Edinburgh's habit of opening his mouth, then promptly putting his foot in it.
