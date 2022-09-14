A tip off from his girlfriend helped land Cameron Rogers a $5000 boost that will help him chase his professional cycling dreams.
Canberra cyclist Rogers says being included in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame scholarship and mentoring program is a significant boost financially ahead of a huge week of racing.
The 17-year-old received the tier two scholarship, which will help him cover expenses for the road world championships in Wollongong next week.
His girlfriend Alessia McCaigh, a previous winner of the scholarship, told Rogers about the program and inspired him to give it a shot.
"I remember entering because my girlfriend actually won it last year, she told me about it so I gave it a go," Rogers said.
He was delighted when he found out that his spur of the moment application was successful.
"I heard them tell me and I just freaked out, I couldn't really talk. It means so much. It's such a great award and such a good opportunity for young athletes," Rogers said.
The tier two scholarship provides Rogers with a $5000 grant, which can be put towards anything he needs in his sport.
'It's incredible to have that help and to be able to put that money towards things that otherwise would be almost impossible to get. It's great support," Rogers said.
The scholarship and mentoring program aims to assist young elite Australians to reach the highest level of their chosen sport by providing financial support as well as access to mentoring from Sport Australia Hall of Fame members.
Rogers is deep into his preparation to represent the Australian team at the road world championships, and will be racing in the men's junior (under-19s) category.
He will compete in the junior time trial on September 20, followed by the junior road race on September 23.
"I'm doing both events which I'm pretty glad about, I wasn't sure if I would get into the time trial initially, but I got the call saying I made it and I was excited for that," Rogers said.
"It does mean more training, specifically time trial training, but it will be fun."
Rogers will leave for Wollongong on Friday, and begins racing in just six days' time.
"Preparation has been busy. It's been pretty hectic, but the training is going well. Recently I feel like it's all coming together at the perfect time," Rogers said.
"There was a period a few weeks back where I was getting a bit worried and feeling not too good on the bike, but I feel like that's quite common when you're approaching a big event."
Along with the support from Sport Australia, Rogers is grateful for the ongoing support of those in his corner.
"I've had so much help from everywhere around Australia. Help from friends and family, and help from Trek Australia who are excited that I'm riding one of their bikes at the world championships," Rogers said.
Rogers will be joined by a selection of Canberra riders in the Australian team, with Oscar Chamberlain also featuring in the juniors.
Dylan Hopkins will race in the under-23s, while Michael Matthews will compete in the elite field against Tour de France green jersey winner Wout van Aert.
