A company founded by two young Canberrans has signed a multi-million dollar deal to supply seltzers to major sporting stadiums in NSW including Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Mick Spencer and Liam Battye only launched their Gravity range of seltzers less than a year ago, but in the next few months their drinks will be downed by fans in NSW stadiums watching everything from the NRL grand final to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Their company has also attracted high-profile athlete investors including surfer Cooper Chapman, wakeboarder Harley Clifford, ironwoman Courtney Hancock, ironman Mat Poole and freestyle motocross rider Harry Bink.
Now Gravity Seltzer has secured the "two plus one year", multimillion-dollar contract to be the official seltzer supplier for Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, as well as CommBank Stadium at Parramatta, McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, and WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.
"It's rare to even be asked to participate in such a big contract, let alone win it. We knew that the stadium's operator wanted a seltzer supplier that would give 110 per cent to this account," Mr Spencer said.
"That was something we could guarantee, because, as a young company, we felt this contract was always going to mean more to us than it would to a big, established multinational."
And the potential market is huge. The stadiums attract more than 2.5 million fans each year to witness sport and entertainment events. The venues also host scores of events in their function spaces. Mr Spencer said they did have potential to seal millions of dollars worth of product.
"Just coming up in the next couple of months you've got the NRL grant final plus Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns 'N' Roses and that's just before November," he said.
General manager commercial at Accor Stadium and CommBank Stadium, Shane Stoddard, was thrilled to bring the Gravity brand on board.
"The Gravity range of seltzer has become extremely popular and will add a new dimension to our beverage offerings as we head into a very busy stretch of events that includes footy finals and a summer of star-studded concerts and entertainment," he said.
The story of the swift rise of the brand is a version of the master and the apprentice tale.
Former Daramalan College student Liam Battye, 20, came to Mr Spencer last year seeking a business mentor and the pair ended up brainstorming the new brand of seltzers, basically fizzy alcohol or zero alcohol drinks.
"I was looking for a kind of mentor in the space and Mick in his old business actually sponsored my older brother when he was really young for his mountain biking team. So I knew of Mick and I knew what he was doing," Mr Battye said.
"I actually approached him towards the end of ONTHEGO looking for an apprenticeship and we kind of sat down and we decided instead of me interning, we could do something together and we brainstormed and came up with the seltzers."
They launched the product in November last year and it took off, stocked in large outlets such as BWS within six months.
"I can't praise Mick enough for how he's helped me and what we've been able to do in nine months. From April last year, when we met, to launching a product in November and then winning a deal like this in September the year after, it's huge," Mr Battye said.
"And he's incredible. Holds me accountable for everything and makes sure we're on track. I couldn't have found a better person to mentor me."
Mr Battye, who lives in Lawson, is also a born and bred Canberran who has been studying at the Australian National University.
"Technically, I'm still enrolled until 2023, but I don't think I'll be going back," he said.
Seltzer has exploded in popularity in North America in recent years and is now the fastest-growing alcohol category in Australia.
Mr Spencer said they decided to distinguish the Gravity brand by creating a seltzer product that was marketed as masculine and athletic "like an energy drink" and then brought in athletes and influencers to quickly boost its reach.
"We proudly brew our seltzer like a beer so that's something different. A lot of seltzers are ethanol mix and ethanol is not that great for you," Mr Spencer.
"Because we're chasing a customer that wants something very natural, we have a natural brew that is very low in gluten, vegan and low calorie. Not too different to kombucha, there's that benefit of a natural, fermented base."
Mr Spencer said everything leading to the deal had been about striking while the iron was hot.
"We began very much as a Gold Coast, South Coast, Canberra, Snowy Mountains start-up and now every alcohol company in Australia will know us because we won against 10 of the best brands in Australia, including the big dogs who own a seltzer," Mr Spencer.
"So that was the approach, 'Let's build this company very fast, let's not muck around and wait 10 years. Let's actually go hard'."
The company also plants a tree for every case of Gravity sold with its partner Airseed.
In the NSW stadiums contract, there will be enough trees planted in greater Sydney and regional NSW to fill 85 Accor Stadium football fields.
Gravity will also be present in the bars at Floriade this year and Mr Spencer said he was open to having a discussion about whether the product could also be stocked in Canberra Stadium.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
