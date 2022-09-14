Police who searched a suburban Tuggeranong home allegedly found the share trader who lived there had posed naked with a photo of a "significantly distressed" child being sexually abused.
Richard John Calver, 66, the man, who is not the Canberra lawyer and author Richard Maurice Calver, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, applying for a bail variation after being arrested last weekend and charged with possessing child exploitation material.
On Saturday, police searched the defendant's Oxley home and allegedly found books and a magazine, which court documents say contained images of an exposed "early-pubescent female child aged about 12-15".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Computer and storage devices were also found and analysed by police, who identified multiple images and files including an image that showed an "erect male penis" with a physical photograph of a "pre-pubescent female child aged about 4-6 years" in the background.
In the same folder, police claim to have found an image depicting "a naked adult male with an erect penis", which authorities believe is the defendant, in his backyard.
The two images were captured within minutes of each other by a Fujifilm Finepix 4900 Zoom in April 2006.
Shortly after, police say they located the same camera model in Calver's study room.
Officers also allegedly identified files titled with names, ages and descriptions of the child exploitation material.
Calver told police he was the sole occupant at the residence, his computer was password protected and no one else had access to the device.
Later, about 8.51pm, Calver was arrested.
In court on Wednesday, Calver's lawyer applied for him to have internet access as he was unemployed, with his main source of income through trading shares.
The court heard Calver was also an author who used a platform to sell books.
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna argued there would be nothing to stop the defendant from using a new internet protocol address to access child exploitation material and "police would have to watch him 24/7".
Mr Bargwanna also said police were waiting for forensics to figure out how much more material was on the devices from Calver's home, and likely lay further charges.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter concluded she had "concerns [Calver] might access other sites", and accordingly did not grant him access to the internet.
Calver's bail was varied in other ways, including changes to requirements for him to report to police.
The defendant is due back in court on November 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.