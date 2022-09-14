The Canberra Cavalry have landed a massive coup with the signing of former Major League pitcher Lewis Thorpe.
Cavalry manager Keith Ward hoped Thorpe could be their ace on the pitching mound, while the ABL club wanted to help him get back to the Majors.
The 26-year-old's currently playing in the independent leagues, having played 24 games for the Minnesota Twins across three seasons - with his final MLB game for them last year.
The Twins released him in April.
Thorpe last played in the ABL for the Melbourne Aces back in the 2013-14 season and Ward said his return would also give people a rare chance to see him play Down Under.
"It's very exciting. He had a little bit of time in the big leagues, which is good for us and good for him," Ward said.
"He's still obviously a relatively young guy and I think he's just looking to have a bounce-back season.
"I think he's had a rough couple of years where he's had a few niggles here and there and hasn't been able to be at his best in pro-ball.
"He seems like he's having a pretty successful season in indie ball and I think if he can show he's bounced back and he's healthy he's still plenty young enough to get back into affiliated baseball and give himself another shot at playing in the big leagues."
Ward said the Victorian would be one of their starting pitchers for the upcoming ABL season.
They start with a home series against the Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark from November 10-13.
The Cavalry manager said they should finalise their imports over the next week and have already signed former Blue Sox outfielder Michael Campbell.
They're also bringing back Canberra product Mitch Edwards after three seasons with the Adelaide Giants, while landing USA import Tillman Pugh and re-signed pitcher Dean Aldridge.
Ward likened Thorpe to one of the Cavalry's best ever pitchers.
"I guess he's not that dissimilar to Steve Kent. Kenty's probably a little bit more of a brute-force type of guy, whereas Lewis's stuff's very similar - probably better," he said.
"Obviously the guy's been in the big leagues, but he's probably a prototypical left-handed pitcher that's got his opportunity in the big leagues.
"He's a touch-and-feel guy. He'll sit around 90 mph, good off-speed, good change-up, will command the strike zone and basically challenge guys to get them out.
"You don't get to the big leagues by accident and Lewis obviously knows how to pitch.
"He's plenty good enough to be our ace and one of the best pitchers in the league."
ABL ROUND ONE
November 10: Canberra Cavalry v Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark, 7.30pm. Game two November 11 at 7.30pm. Game three November 12 at 7.30pm. Game four November 13 at 7.30pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
