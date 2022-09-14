The Canberra Times
Analysis

Caitlin Moran ban sends up a May Day warning about NRLW fairness

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Newcastle Knight Caitlin Moran has been hit with a massive sanction for her Tweet about the late Queen. Picture by Simone De Peak

Commit a "cowardly" and "reprehensible" assault as an NRL player and get a slap on the wrist. Have a crack at the late Queen on Twitter as an NRLW player and get hit with a sledgehammer.

