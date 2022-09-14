The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kane Quinn gave in to 'almost biblical' temptation to escape from prison, ACT Magistrates Court told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:14am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A compilation of videos showing Kane Quinn's escape.

An escapee was "genuinely scared" people were trying to kill him before he gave in to "an almost biblical level of temptation" upon realising it was his partner ramming a prison car, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.