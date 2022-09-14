A 16-year-old learner motorcycle driver will have his license suspended, after police caught him travelling nearly 50km/h over the speed limit.
Police detected the teenager travelling at 108km/h in a 60km/h zone on Namatjira Drive in Stirling at about 9.10pm on Tuesday.
Upon stopping the motorcycle, they also noticed the rear tyre had a large, flat skid pattern from previous excessive or ABS braking, and that the middle tread pattern of the tyre was below the minimum wear marks.
The driver was issued with two infringement notices, a fine of $1861 and six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and a $208 fine for not complying with standard tyres.
The teenager was also issued a defect notice for the bald tyre and will face a licence suspension.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
