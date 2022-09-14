The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: COVID-19 quarantine cash not over yet

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 14 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Wednesday Anthony Albanese confirmed that paid pandemic leave will remain. Picture Shutterstock

In good news for cash-strapped Aussies in COVID-19 quarantine, paid pandemic leave will remain as long as Australians who contract the disease are forced to isolate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.