In good news for cash-strapped Aussies in COVID-19 quarantine, paid pandemic leave will remain as long as Australians who contract the disease are forced to isolate.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had been under pressure from state and territory leaders, with the payments set to expire at the end of the month.
The payments for infected people while they are away from work will remain in place as long as mandatory isolation periods are in effect.
The extension comes following the latest national cabinet meeting between Prime Minister Albanese and state and territory leaders on Wednesday.
Mr Albanese said the payments would be shared 50-50 between the Commonwealth and states and territories.
Meanwhile, the transition to renewable energy is an "industrial revolution to a timetable" and regional Australia is on the front line of change, a national summit has been told.
On Wednesday, Tony Wood, the Grattan Institute's energy and climate change program director, said no section of the Australian economy would be untouched by the energy shift.
"We are going to turn our 100-year-old electricity system on its head in 30 years," Mr Wood told the Regional Australia Institute event in Canberra.
"We're going to take a 200-year-old gas system and basically get rid of it. We're going to reinvent the way we make aluminium, steel, concrete, cement, explosives and fertilisers.
"We will fundamentally change the way we transport ourselves and the stuff we buy and consume."
In other news, Australian companies will soon have access to a new labelling system that will quickly tell consumers how sustainable their products are.
The independent International Organisation for Standardisation works on global standards that aim to address some of the world's most pressing problems.
From next month, companies worldwide will be able to access the system and demonstrate how they're reusing materials and minimising waste to address threats such as climate change and pollution.
It comes as the federal government is being urged to establish vehicle emissions standards as a priority to drive the uptake of more eco-friendly cars.
Robyn Denholm, who chairs the board of directors for electric vehicle giant Tesla, wants the federal government to position Australia as a global leader in the electric car industry.
Specifically, she said Australia could learn policy lessons from other countries that have increased the numbers of new electric vehicle sales.
In Australia, electric models make up only two per cent of new car sales. Meanwhile, New Zealand has successfully lifted the number of new electric car sales from 2.5 per cent to 11 per cent in the past year.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
