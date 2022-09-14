Twenty20 World Cup boss Michelle Enright has urged Canberrans to be a part of the tournament despite the ACT government opting not to bid for hosting rights of men's matches.
Enright and the World Cup trophy made a brief stopover in the capital on Wednesday in an attempt to drum up excitement for the tournament, which starts next month.
Manuka Oval will host two games which are effectively warm-up matches when Australia plays against England on October 12 and 14.
The government says it has been priced out of the bidding market for major tournaments, which led to it withdrawing from the men's T20 World Cup and women's FIFA World Cup process.
It's also unlikely Canberra will be a part of the men's rugby World Cup in 2027, with the government opting for one-off events or cheaper fixtures to get more bang for its back.
Enright said cricket was "grateful" for the government's support of the women's T20 tournament and hoped fans in the region would still jump on board for the men's event.
"We hosted the women's T20 World Cup here and it was a huge success," Enright said.
"I'd love to see people from Canberra get to Sydney or Melbourne [for games].
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"The government did such a good job with the women's tournament and we were really happy and grateful for that. For this one, we'd love to see people from Canberra travel to games and I'm sure they won't be disappointed."
The Australian side is firming as one of the tournament favourites, with Glenn Maxwell adamant captain Aaron Finch can return to batting form ahead of the title defence.
Finch retired from 50-over cricket last Sunday following a form slump, failing to crack double digits in his past six ODI innings.
But allrounder Maxwell expects the opener to find form when Australia travel to India for a three-match T20 series starting on Tuesday.
"He'll certainly enjoy having these game in India, he enjoys batting there," Maxwell said on Wednesday at the launch of the First Nations World Cup kit.
Finch remains captain of the T20 side amid uncertainty over who will take over as ODI skipper.
Test captain Pat Cummins has said it would be unrealistic for him to take up the ODI position full-time, while David Warner flagged his interest, pending his lifetime leadership ban being lifted.
While his ODI form dropped off, Finch has averaged 30.87 in T20s this year atop the order and Maxwell emphasised his value as skipper.
"Once he gets out on the field and takes control of the team out there, he's been able to focus on the job at hand really well and that's a credit to him," Maxwell said.
"Obviously it wasn't the easiest time for him in one-day cricket but his attitude has never changed.
"He was brilliant with the strategy side of thing. It's a very underrated thing in T20.
"Don't discount his value as captain."
The T20 World Cup begins next month, with Australia's first game against New Zealand on October 22 in the Super 12 stage.
Fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc said it would be difficult to win back-to-back but was confident about Australia's chances.
"We have a very similar squad to the one that won 12 months ago," he said.
"Playing in Australia will be a big part of it, playing in front our home fans, family and friends which comes with that added pressure as well."
- with AAP
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.