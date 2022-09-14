Human extinction isn't inevitable, yet ...

Evidence is growing that our human species could be headed for extinction in the not-too-distant future. Climate change-related floods have this month displaced more than 30 million people in Pakistan. Vladimir Putin is rattling the nuclear sabre. The global human population keeps growing by about 80 million annually, while we are running out of critical resources on which we depend. Food security is a massive problem in many parts of the world and children are dying of starvation and malnutrition.