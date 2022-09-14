Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 13-year-old girl Matilda Stove.
Ms Stove has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday and was last seen in Canberra City.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm (5'3") tall, with black hair and blue eyes.
ACT Policing hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her.
She was wearing a blue hoodie and is carrying a bright pink bag.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Matilda is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 7215219.
