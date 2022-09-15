Times Past: September 16, 1984

On this day almost 38 years ago, Princess Diana gave birth to her second child. While she was reportedly hoping for a girl, fate would bring the beloved larrikin Prince Harry into the world.
Prince Charles (now newly-crowned King) accompanied Diana on the 2.4-kilometre drive from Kensington Palace to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time, "everything is fine. It's now just a question of waiting."
The Princess of Wales was immediately given a thorough medical examination. Under the close supervision of Royal surgeon-gynaecologist George Pinker, and with Charles at her side, the 23-year-old Princess's early labour was closely monitored.
The examination was to assess which way the baby was lying and whether labour had begun in earnest. The Queen and the rest of the Royal family kept in touch with the situation by telephone.
Diana's own personal police officer was just down the hall throughout her stay and was backed up by other members of the Special Protection Group.
Outside, plain-clothed and uniformed officers from the local force mingled with large crowds who had gathered to await news of the new baby.
Prince Harry was the ninth Royal baby delivered by Mr Pinker and born in the Lindo wing, with its special technical equipment and highly sophisticated baby unit.
The hospital was familiar to the Princess. Prince William was born there on June 21, 1982.
