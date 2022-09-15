The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 16, 1984

September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 16, 1984.

On this day almost 38 years ago, Princess Diana gave birth to her second child. While she was reportedly hoping for a girl, fate would bring the beloved larrikin Prince Harry into the world.

