Police are seeking help to locate missing 45-year-old man Stephen Maunsell.
Mr Maunsell has not been heard from since Tuesday and was last seen at Campbell.
Concerns are held for his welfare and ACT Policing is requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
He is believed to be driving a brown Mitsubishi Triton, with registration YMK91B.
Mr Maunsell may be agitated, and anyone sighting him or his vehicle should not approach him, but is urged to call police.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Stephen is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number P2101727.
READ ALSO:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.