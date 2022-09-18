The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Canberra in 2011

By Megan Doherty
September 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queen Elizabeth II made her 14th visit to Canberra in October 2011 and rumours were already swirling that it would be her final trip to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.