Queen Elizabeth II made her 14th visit to Canberra in October 2011 and rumours were already swirling that it would be her final trip to Australia.
There have been many famous images of the Queen in the national capital but Canberra Times photographer Graham Tidy's 2011 shot of Her Majesty travelling across Lake Burley Griffin on a navy barge, from Government House to Floriade in Commonwealth Park, with Prince Philip by her side, was a moment we hadn't seen before.
It was a stunning spring day and the royal couple's short journey across the lake added to the sense of pageantry as people lined the lake shores for what did turn out to be the Queens final visit to the national capital.
For the visit to the flower-filled Floriade, Canberra's world-famous celebration of spring, the Queen wore shades of lavender and silk orchids as magpies pecked at the manicured lawns and 900 invited guests cheered and waved little Australian flags.
The Queen was escorted by Floriade head gardener Andrew Forster, who said she was "asking about how the flowers were looking, how the mixes were all blended together".
The monarch was also presented with an apron to wear while doing her own gardening at home. It was a humble touch to an magical, memorable day.
Chrissie Standen, then Chrissie O'Brien, remembers meeting the Queen in 1992 at the National Film and Sound Archives in Canberra, where she worked as a video editor and preservation specialist for 33 years.
"My boss at the time of Operation Newsreel, Annice Vass, suggested I edit a compilation of all the royal visits I could find and give them to the Queen as a gift," Standen said.
"I spent four months in 1991 editing this footage, including repair of the 35mm film reels, which I am very proud of."
The staff were informed the Queen would be delighted to accept the video, which would be presented to her at Parliament House on February 24, 1992. With Standen in attendance, of course.
"I was so excited, extremely nervous, 38 and a single mum of four. What would I wear?," she said. "My employer gave me $500 to buy an outfit, as you have to be dressed accordingly when you meet royalty. How lucky was I? Also my girlfriend was a hairdresser. My kids helped me practice my curtsy, I was so nervous.
"The day finally came, we lined up with other guests in the foyer of Parliament House as the Queen was introduced to us. She came to me, we shook hands, she asked me was her father in the video, I said, 'Yes'. She answered, 'Thank you'.
"I was overwhelmed that she spoke to me, she smelt beautiful and I was surprised she was smaller than me as I'm only five foot."
