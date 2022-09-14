Young Australians are feeling more positive about the future and report their lives had improved in the last 12 months, a study has found.
An ongoing survey of more than 3500 people showed those aged 18 to 24 were bouncing back faster than those in other age groups.
The findings come from the Australian National University Centre for Social Research and Methods' researchers, who examined the effect of the pandemic on Australians for more than two years.
Professor Nicholas Biddle, who co-authored the study, said there'd been a significant turnaround for young people, especially compared to Australians aged 45 to 64.
Professor Biddle said young people - the most dramatically impacted by the pandemic in terms of economic security, future prospects and mental health - reported the biggest improvements since April and two in three said their lives had improved in the last 12 months.
"We also found a five per cent decline in psychological distress among Australians aged 18 to 24," Professor Biddle said.
"This was the age group reporting the biggest decline in psychological distress."
Professor Biddle said it was important to note that psychological distress was still above pre-pandemic levels, but much lower than in 2020 during the height of COVID-19.
Despite leading the rebound, young Australians still had the most elevated level of psychological distress of any age group compared to pre-COVID levels.
Professor Biddle said, overall, it was still very encouraging news.
Australians across the board reported their life and wellbeing was improving, with satisfaction steadily increasing since January 2022.
Levels of psychological distress among all Australians had also steadily declined between October 2021 and August 2022.
Professor Biddle said in May 2020, roughly half of Australians thought their life was worse, including 6.5 per cent who thought it was much worse.
He said come August 2022, only about one in five Australians thought their life had become worse in the 12 months since August 2021, with only 3.9 per cent thinking that their life had gotten much worse.
"That does not mean that Australia has returned to pre-pandemic levels of wellbeing and mental health," Professor Biddle said.
"Life satisfaction was lower in August 2022 than it was in October 2019. There are also still more Australians who have high levels of psychological distress.
"However, wellbeing and mental health outcomes have improved over recent months as lockdown conditions have substantially eased, and despite high case numbers."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
