ANU study finds mental health of young Australians has dramatically improved since the COVID-19 pandemic

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:26pm
Young Australians are feeling more positive about the future and report their lives had improved in the last 12 months, a study has found.

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

