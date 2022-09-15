The Canberra Times
Don't forget the world beyond Australia

By The Canberra Times
September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greets dignitaries at the Pacific Islands Forum in July. Picture by Getty Images

The government played a masterstroke in offering a lift to leaders of Pacific island nations to the funeral of the Queen in London. The old phrase "shuttle diplomacy" takes on a new meaning.

