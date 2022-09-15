Don't forget the world beyond Australia

The government played a masterstroke in offering a lift to leaders of Pacific island nations to the funeral of the Queen in London. The old phrase "shuttle diplomacy" takes on a new meaning.
It was a simple act but it is exactly the right way to cement friendships; friendships which should never have been allowed to get into disrepair.
"We want to make sure that no nation in our region, in the Pacific, as part of the Pacific family, is unable to attend the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth because of logistical concerns," were the friendly words the prime minister used.
We are not so naive as to think that the simple offer of a free flight would change a relationship, but we do think it sends a signal that the strategically-important nations are not invisible to Australia. That use of the word "family" was well-judged by Anthony Albanese. And what better way of making relationships with leaders than travelling together for 24 hours (though we hope that the standard of meal on the RAAF flight is higher than the usual airline fare).
It is important we do not forget there is an increasingly dangerous world out there, whether it be the war in Ukraine or the assertiveness of China over Taiwan.
Australia is not a mere observer in either situation.
Remember that Australian weapons are there to kill Russian troops.
The government has committed 60 Bushmasters, 34 of which have been delivered, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Six howitzers have also been sent.
These troop-carriers and long-range guns are exactly the types of weapons Ukraine needs for its stunning victories. The artillery can strike deep into Russian-held territory and the Bushmasters give infantry the ability to move rapidly to take advantage.
This means, in effect, Australia is a participant in the war, and that will be noticed in the Kremlin. Australian weaponry is there to give Vladimir Putin a bloody nose and he is not the sort of man to forget that.
Nor is China's Premier Xi Jinping a meek man with a short memory.
There were some ill-judged, unnecessarily provocative comments from the previous government. The current Liberal leader said, for example, the only way to "preserve peace is to prepare for war".
The tough-guy rhetoric was ramped up during the election when the Coalition was trying to paint Labor as "soft on China" (as the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post noted: "Australia's Scott Morrison goes full throttle on anti-China rhetoric to boost re-election bid").
It would be harsh to say Mr Morrison was thinking more about headlines in his favourite newspapers than he was about creating a stable relationship with China while also maintaining that Australia would not be pushed around.
Diplomacy is a subtle skill. It is not about tomorrow's headlines or crude electoral politics.
The new government seems to understand that. The prime minister said Australia "doesn't respond to demands" after China listed four ways the relationship between the two countries could be improved.
But this was accompanied by other actions: Penny Wong met her Chinese opposite number, for example. According to the Chinese government, she indicated "Australia and China are comprehensive strategic partners, with extensive associations and close economic and trade exchanges benefiting the two peoples".
That tone of constructive firmness is much safer than what went before.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.