Don't forget the world beyond Australia

We are not so naive as to think that the simple offer of a free flight would change a relationship, but we do think it sends a signal that the strategically-important nations are not invisible to Australia. That use of the word "family" was well-judged by Anthony Albanese. And what better way of making relationships with leaders than travelling together for 24 hours (though we hope that the standard of meal on the RAAF flight is higher than the usual airline fare).