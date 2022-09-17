The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The most important gardening advice I ever got

Jackie French
By Jackie French
Updated September 17 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You can add finely chopped parsley to almost any dish. Picture Shutterstock

The most important bit of gardening advice I've learned in the past 50 years is this: always have a parsley patch within 20 seconds of your kitchen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.