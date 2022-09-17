Mourning the red cabbages going to seed before they've formed firm heads - I planted the poor things too late for them to grow big enough before they stopped growing in the cold. The leaves are still tender enough for stir fries and coleslaw, and they still produce a surprising amount of leaves, even without firm cabbage hearts.

Rejoicing in the sheer abundance of early blooming Louisiana iris. The gift of a single plant about 25 years ago has slowly spread into a mass of flowers behind the lemon trees.

Preparing bunya trees to plant in a back paddock. These native nuts are definitely "paddock trees" as they grow massive, and the clusters of nuts can crush a small car when they fall, but once they begin to fruit they are the world's most generous nut tree. As bunyas take about 20 years or more to fruit I may not ever see this lot crop, but few gardeners plant only for themselves.

Waiting for the first large asparagus spears - some tiny shoots have appeared from the new plants, but no big luscious ones yet. Usually we get spears by September 1, so I'm slightly anxious in case they aren't going to wake from hibernation and we are deprived of our annual asparagus eating orgy.

Marvelling at the self-sown primulas that still come up year after year. Every lazy gardener knows that if you leave your dead annuals in the ground long enough, they'll leave seeds behind for next year.