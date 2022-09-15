Australia's unemployment rate has risen to 3.5 per cent despite more full-time roles being created within the economy.
Latest labour force figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the unemployment rate in August went up to 3.5 per cent from 3.4 per cent.
Falling unemployment is a result of a higher job vacancies within the economy.
Employment numbers increased 33,000 while the number of unemployed people rose 14,000.
The participation rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 66.6 per cent.
ABS head of statistics Lauren Ford said employment numbers had risen after school holidays and widespread flooding in New South Wales.
"The August rise in employment and hours occurred after the winter school holidays and flooding events in New South Wales, where we saw more people than usual working fewer hours in July," she said.
"COVID-19 and other illness related worker absences continued to be reflected in hours worked in August.
"The number of people working reduced hours due to being sick remained elevated in August, at around 760,000 people. This is around double the number we typically see at the end of winter."
The underemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage point to 5.9 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.