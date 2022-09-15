Road must be categorically ruled out to protect the dragons

The Chief Minister states ("Species threatened by airport plans", September 12, p9) he will explore options to protect endangered species that may be impacted by the proposed northern road.
However, this would be at odds with the advice from his own scientific committee. This advice is that the Canberra Earless Dragon "is of a high risk of local extinction in the event of further habitat loss ... Habitat (for our special dragon) has been mapped (which includes the route of the proposed northern road) and must be avoided for development."
I hope that our Chief Minister acts with integrity. However, I find it difficult to reconcile that at the time his government was announcing, with much fanfare that $2.1 million was to be spent on the species recovery including protecting and connecting habitat, he was secretly supporting one of our city's biggest developers to build a road that his own experts say will accelerate the dragon's extinction.
Also it is difficult to explain why he spruiks that trams and electric cars are essential public costs to reduce CO2 emissions, while it's OK for a private developer to profit from a cargo hub which encourages the expansion of the highest form of carbon emitting freight transport. Isn't this like the ACT approving a new coal mine?
It was inevitable (long forecast) that the republican issue would come more to the fore with the passing of the late Queen. This in no way takes anything away from the enormous respect rightly paid to her and the sadness of her passing. The issue is about the institution of "the Crown", not the person.
For several reasons I share the view that the Australian head of state should be Australian, not a hereditary British monarch. However, I also harbour great concerns about the possible unintended consequences of our head of state being elected by popular vote and hence just another politician. For example, I would bitterly regret any tendency for Australia to emulate the USA which shows too many signs of a failing democracy.
I tend, therefore, to conclude that if it ain't broke, we shouldn't fix it.
However, the matter isn't as simple as that. I am struck by the Swiss model mentioned by Penleigh Boyd (Letters, September 14) of a supreme council of eight, one from each of the states and territories. But then, in that model, each of the eight is popularly elected. Hmmm...
We need more options. Some time will be needed for those to be put forward and to be given due, clear and calm consideration and for a national consensus to emerge.
I first want to say that I am not a rusted-on Labor voter, nor a monarchist. I do applaud the response of the Prime Minister in response to questions from journalists about removing the photo of Her Majesty from the $5.00 note.
The questions were reminiscent of the game of Trivial Pursuit that was played during the election campaign. When he said, in effect, "these matters will be dealt with in due course, but right now we are at a funeral ", I thought that was exactly right. For the republicans to pounce right now is in extreme bad taste.
If we want to build a new Australia, we need to concentrate on what we do want, not what we don't want.
It's good the Chief Minister has finally cleared up any ongoing conjecture around his plan to build a new rectangular sports stadium on the limited space available at the Civic pool site.
The Raiders, Brumbies, event promoters, and pool users have been in limbo for a decade with the open commitment for the new stadium and its role in the broader "city to the lake" plan.
For Canberrans however, the core issue of this failed project still hasn't gone away. What kind of city planning failure has led to the ACT government no longer having access to a suitable plot of land for major public infrastructure in the Civic area?
The large CIT Reid site has been handed over to the University of NSW at a peppercorn rate and high-rise property developers have turned hundreds of thousands of square metres of prime inner-city land into much needed apartments.
Unfortunately, these planning and development decisions have been too ad-hoc and this now restricts future infrastructure options for the broader Civic area. Good city planning should deliver BOTH inner-city apartment options AND key public infrastructure, NOT commitments that were never feasible in the first place.
The Queen's death represents the end of an era.
An era of extraordinary service to her country and those 54 countries which identify with the United Kingdom (British Commonwealth), of which Australia is one.
Her service to her country and the Commonwealth began well before her Coronation in 1953.
It began during World War 2 (1939-45) when her country faced the might of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany and emerged victorious.
The then-Princess Elizabeth served in the women's branch of the British Army - the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) - becoming the first female member of the Royal family to serve as a full time, active member, of the military and serving as a mechanic and truck driver. I salute her.
Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, September 14) is right to repudiate the concept of mega-cities in Australia. Melbourne and Sydney are already too large. His solution of decentralisation as advocated by the Regional Australia Institute, however, has its limitations.
While the concept of carrying capacity is rejected by some, nevertheless, it remains true that, if a region cannot be self-sufficient in food, it must have some means of buying in food.
This region of Canberra and its surrounds is not fully self-sufficient in food and likely to become even less so as climate change bites. There is no guarantee that it will be able to buy in food in the future.
Predictions now are for general drying of the southern half of the continent, though a recent paper suggests that, if the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) collapses because of excess freshwater in the northern Atlantic from the melting of Greenland, then Australia may get wetter, not drier. Who is to say what will happen? We don't know as there are so many variables.
The south-west of the US should be a wake-up call. Their 20-year climate-related mega-drought is drying up the Colorado River, water from which had allowed cities to be built in the desert. Next year in the lower reaches of the river, farmers will not be able to irrigate. It may only be a matter of time before cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix become ghost towns.
Best to just stabilise population and not try and accommodate unending growth.
Bob Salmon is wrong (Letters, September 13) and Bradley Perrett is correct in all but one comment in his article.
Germany has bludged on the US, as has all of the European members of NATO including the UK and France.
NATO's expenditure is the lowest in real terms it has ever been. That is why Russia is so bold. That is why China is keen to take on the West as we are in many respects a paper tiger.
It is only in the last few months that Poland, and a few other forward thinking western members of NATO have significantly increased the size of their military. The UK and France are yet to do so. Indeed, Boris Johnson cut the already decimated British Army last year from 80,000 to a pathetic 72,000.
If any nation took any notice of Mr Salmon's suggestions Russia would destroy Ukraine and be able to walk into Western Europe.
Australia would be defenceless and by 2030 we would either be a suzerainty state of China or actually run by the CCP as there would be nothing to stop the PLA just invading us and taking all the iron ore and coal it wanted for free.
As for Europe spending more helping to reduce global warming - they have already severely compromised their energy security by going helter skelter into unreliable renewables at the expense of base load fossil fuel reliable power.
Russia and China meanwhile are happily expanding the number of coal fired power stations (China by an extra 245 in the next five years alone).
Finally Bob, no one has remotely threatened China since the demise of the old Soviet Union.
Can someone out there do a study of monarchies v republics? An objective comparison of successes and failures. Cheers!
Why do so many people, such as Stewart May (Letters, September 15) keep insisting that we must choose between either light rail or electric buses when we can have, and need, both: light rail for the longer term and the primary routes, and electric buses for the more immediate term and intermediate and local routes?
The Prime Minister has offered the Waterhouses travel aboard his taxpayer funded aircraft to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Waterhouses reputedly stated that they couldn't obtain tickets on commercial flights. A search on Skyscanner this morning revealed that there are around six airlines offering first and business class fares to London on any day in the next two weeks.
Given that Coles supermarkets are trying to tackle damage to the environment from plastic waste, may I suggest that you go back to folding The Canberra Times for delivery, thus saving half the plastic wrapping used. Canberra Times bags form the largest part of the plastic waste that I take for recycling.
As debate continues about the case for discussing constitutional reform during QE2's mourning period, we might recall her late husband's reported remarks around the 1999 referendum.
Before: "I don't know why you didn't tell us to bugger off years ago". After: "Don't these bloody people know what good for them?"
Each day in Australia more than 300 mothers die for one reason or another. Each case brings sadness and grief for children, relatives, friends and colleagues. However, we mourn, remember, then move on.
It is right that we reflect on the Queen's reign and lifetime contribution. However, as we are deluged with commentary regarding the latest location of the Queen's coffin and protracted proceedings around her funeral, am I the only one to think events surrounding her death have been somewhat overdone?
With extra aircraft needed to fly Melbournites to Sydney at extravagantly inflated prices on Friday ahead of the AFL preliminary final, all of a sudden Qantas and Jetstar flights to other parts of the country and even overseas destinations that day are being cancelled or seriously delayed.
You don't need to be a cynic to come to a possible explanation. Of course the airlines are saying "it's due to operational requirements". Indeed.
We have the opportunity now to replace the British monarch on our currency, as another small step to cut the apron strings.
If Mike Hutchinson (Letters, September 13) is seriously offended by the term "God" I have a cup of cement he can take. Harden up sunshine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.