Parents of one-year-olds will now be able to take their children for treatment to a walk-in centre in Canberra.
Previously only children aged two and over could receive treatment for minor illnesses and injuries at the ACT's nurse-led walk-in centre.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the change would help to divert young children away from emergency departments in circumstances where this was appropriate.
The decision to lower the age came after 18 months of research and interviews found there was little difference between the conditions and course of treatment for one year olds at the emergency department and two-year-old children at walk-in centres.
"We know from the research that the treatment protocols and common minor conditions treated across both ages and both settings are very similar," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"While we have a wealth of paediatric knowledge in our walk-in centres already, our advanced practitioner nurses have undertaken additional training to support this change."
Walk-in centres can treat conditions and injuries such as small cuts, ear infections, gastro and minor bumps and wound infections. Treatment is free.
"I'm really pleased that we've now been able to expand this service to include children from one year of age," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
