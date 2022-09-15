The Canberra Times

Canberra walk-in centres to start treating one year olds

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:26am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents of one-year-olds will now be able to take their children for treatment to a walk-in centre in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.