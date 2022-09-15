The mean, green, bash brothers are ready to rumble and they're running downhill straight at the Parramatta Eels.
In one corner, it's Meninga Medal winner Joe Tapine, the hotly sought-after prop off-contract at the end of next season, with Queensland Origin stalwart Josh Papalii by his side, bulldozing through defences.
Together they've been called the best forward duo in the world, and they've been gaining momentum towards Friday night's semi-final.
In the other corner, it's mustachioed post-contact metre-running machine Reagan Campbell-Gillard, and former Raider built-like-a-fridge Junior Paulo, leading the Parramatta pack.
Papalii and Tapine are both relishing the opportunity to line up against former teammate Paulo.
Papalii sent the Blues star a congratulations message for his 200th game last week, and after claiming his Meninga Medal on Monday night Tapine was buzzing to face his former roommate.
"We used to order late night room service, get burgers and all that," Tapine fondly recalled.
"He's not just a friend, he's one of the best in the comp and I love going against the best because that's how you get better."
But the Raiders duo won't be holding back in Parramatta, and against their mate Paulo.
"When it comes down to stopping guys like Junior, we've got to make sure we show up for one another," Papalii said.
"Junior is a big man, he can run strong and he goes all day, too. Maybe I'll have to bring up some s--t talk to try and put him off.
"We'll bring numbers and hope he doesn't cause as much damage as he usually does.
"He's one of those dudes that take the challenge head on and I'm really looking forward to it."
Continuing their strength in the middle behind Tapine's league-leading form will remain a focus for Canberra this weekend, the New Zealand international's offloading ability expected to keep Parramatta on its heels, allowing the Raiders backs to shine.
"It comes natural with me and Joe and that combo is always going to work when he is running and scatters a few and you get an easier carry," Papalii said.
"It's been quite a season for Joe and it's just awesome to be a part of it."
