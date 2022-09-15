Member for Monaro Nichole Overall has called for an immediate assessment of the Brumbies control program underway in Kosciuszko National Park.
The Nationals member has voiced concerns the cull was not being conducted in accordance with the management plan, which would reduce the number of feral horses in the park to 3000 within the next five years.
Ms Overall released a statement saying the community needed confidence the plan was being delivered as envisaged, with animal welfare front and centre.
"Having seen the photographs of the horses found by a bushwalker over the weekend, and on being made aware of more that have now been found in another public area, I've called on the minister for the environment to take action and ensure the plan is being enacted as agreed," she said.
Her office was unable to provide details of what the concern was and advised Ms Overall was not available to comment directly.
"Our Snowy Mountain brumbies have been a part of life in the Monaro for generations," Ms Overall said.
"Many worked long and hard on reaching a general consensus around the Wild Horse Management Plan's intent, recognising the historic significance of the Brumbies while protecting the most vulnerable wilderness areas of the park."
Former member for Monaro John Barilaro was the main proponent for protecting the Brumbies, prior to stepping down from politics in 2021.
The former deputy premier of NSW and leader of the NSW National Party introduced legislation in 2018 to prevent culling.
Feral horse numbers surged in the years that followed, with some estimates putting populations at around 20,000.
Under the plan, horses will be trapped and re-homed, shot in the park or sent to an abattoir, which intends to remove Brumbies from all but a third of the park.
In the statement, Ms Overall said the public had raised concerns over the environmental impacts of horses being left in the circumstances she's seen photographed.
The statement said concerns had been raised regarding other feral animals, including wild dogs, pigs, foxes and cats, feeding on dead horses and the impact of this both environmentally and visually for visitors to the park.
"I know how important this issue is to our community. I have already spoken to the Minister and I will continue to fight to ensure the community's expectations are being addressed," Ms Overall said.
