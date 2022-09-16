Critics have pointed to several concerns. These include whether nuclear-powered submarines are optimal for defending Australia; a possible loss of independent military action if these are used as part of US war-planning against China; the budget involved (up to $171 billion); the lengthy delivery time; the damage to relationships with our neighbours, especially in south-east Asia and the Pacific Islands; the stress on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which is already seen by many non-Western states as highly unequal; the precedent the deal sets for others to follow and the risk this poses to the nuclear non-proliferation regime more broadly.