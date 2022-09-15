The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart 'jumped the gun' on writing Ryan Sutton's season off

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he jumped the gun by announcing Ryan Sutton's season was over. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart admits he jumped the gun on Ryan Sutton, writing the Englishman's season off when he injured his finger five weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.