Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart admits he jumped the gun on Ryan Sutton, writing the Englishman's season off when he injured his finger five weeks ago.
But he's happy Sutton will finally make his NRL finals debut after missing out on both of the Green Machine's previous play-off campaigns.
The Canterbury-bound prop was dropped on the eve of the 2019 run to the grand final and then a knee injury in the final round of 2020 ruled him out of that finals campaign.
It looked like the hand injury he suffered against St George Illawarra in round 22 was set to do the same.
But Stuart admitted he'd jumped the gun after Sutton needed surgery and prematurely called an end to his season.
Now he's been named on the bench for the knockout semi-final against the Parramatta Eels at Parramatta Stadium on Friday.
His finals reprieve comes at the expense of Adam Elliott (pelvis), who has now been ruled out for the season following the first final of his 125-game career in the win over the Melbourne Storm on Saturday.
"I think I might've jumped the gun on the medical team," Stuart said.
"It was only over the last couple of weeks I thought Ryan was going to be a chance of playing again.
"That's the little bit of luck you need ... losing an experienced player such as Adam and being able to substitute him with an experienced player such as Ryan is that little bit of luck that's always an advantage."
Stuart expected Eels halfback Mitchell Moses (concussion) to play and was also "comfortable" with starting Corey Harawira-Naera at lock in Elliott's absence rather than drafting Sutton straight in to the starting 13.
He admitted Elliott's injury was a double blow, with them also losing Harawira-Naera's versatility from their bench.
"Yeah it has, but hopefully we don't need to use him as an outside back," Stuart said.
"It's just the way it goes. You just hope you get a little bit of luck with injuries and we don't lose an outside back."
NRL SEMI-FINAL
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Parramatta Stadium, 7.50pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Waqa Blake, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Makahesi Makatoa, 15. Jakob Arthur, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Nathan Brown, 19. Bailey Simonsson, 20. Bryce Cartwright, 21. Ofahiki Ogden, 22. Ky Rodwell.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
