The impact of the skills shortage in the tourism industry is being felt more in regional parts of the country, where other factors are exacerbating the problems. One of the biggest issues is the lack of housing for workers, with tourist towns turning permanent rentals into Airbnbs, tree-changers from the city snapping up properties, or just a lack of planning from local authorities. The problem is acute in Braidwood, where Ally Kemp is confident she could have attracted new cooks if there had been accommodation for them in town.