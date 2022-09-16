Energy has become the new battleground in Europe after Russia cut gas supplies delivered to Germany by 89 per cent in retaliation for the support provided to Ukraine.
Despite being on the other side of the planet, Australia has not been immune from the knock-on effects of the conflict in a wide-ranging number of areas, from the cars we buy, to the commodities we sell on global markets.
Our gas exporters have been reaping windfall profits from this tectonic shift in international energy demand and yet here at home, supplies to the domestic market are dwindling at such a rate that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission expects next year will bring a significant shortfall in local supply.
This, in turn, said the ACCC in its July 2022 report, presented a "significant risk" to Australia's energy security.
In effect, the likes of major gas producers such as Shell, Origin Energy, Woodside, Santos and Chevron are all banking big profits from export demand while paying scant interest to domestic needs.
To provide context, in the first half of 2022, Santos, for instance, recorded a 300 per cent increase in profits with revenues up 85 per cent. Woodside profits were up 400 per cent.
The current Heads of Agreement between government and the big gas exporters is due to expire in January next year, with the key elements of the next Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism - to last until 2030 - now in the discussion stages.
As Europe heads into another winter and gas supplies barely trickle out from Russia, the European Union has finally called time on the energy suppliers' profiteering. Fossil fuel extractors will face a 33 per cent "solidarity contribution" - a windfall tax by any other name - from their profits, with the cash going to consumer rebates, insulation programs and other efficiency measures.
The climate change bill recently passed through both Houses of Parliament sets Australia on course for a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and net zero by 2050.
But to achieve that goal will require enormous investment in local infrastructure with the big ticket item being the $20 billion to upgrade our electricity grid.
The Australian Energy Market Operator projects this upgrade demands the installation of 10,000km of new transmission lines to facilitate the "two-way" electricity flow which will come as the country scales up quickly on "utility-scale batteries, hydro storage, gas-fired generation, and smart behind-the-meter virtual power plants (VPPs)".
But where will this $20 billion come from when the country's net national debt already sits at close to $ 1 trillion and every dollar borrowed digs a deeper fiscal hole?
The solution could be as simple as adopting the same steely determination on windfall energy taxes as the Europeans.
READ MORE:
In a time of desperately needed transitional financial investment in the energy sector - one which would build the cornerstones for our national future energy security - the huge export profits going to Big Gas are serving no interest but their own.
History shows any windfall tax on the resource sector is fraught with peril for the Albanese government, the repeal of the proposed Minerals Resource Rent Tax one of the Liberals' successful election campaign planks of 2013.
Whether the Labor government has the appetite to take on Big Gas, with its moneyed influence and lobbying clout, is uncertain. But national interest is strongly in play, and a gas tax-generated investment provides one, albeit politically volatile, solution.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.