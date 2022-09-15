Cyclist injured following collision on Northbourne Avenue

A cyclist has received significant injuries after being hit by a car in Lyneham this week.
A 56-year-old man was transported to the Canberra Hospital following a collision in the northbound lanes of Northbourne Avenue on Wednesday.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred near the Murdoch Street intersection at around 8.05am.
ACT Policing report that a white Ford Escape station wagon and a red BMW 318i sedan were also involved.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage and has not already spoken to police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
The public has been advised to quote reference number 7215897 and that information can be provided anonymously.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
