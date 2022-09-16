"Geoff thinks the Raiders are worth the Mint."
The pride for the mighty Canberra Raiders was strong on this day in 1991. A fan and Raider's Trust Fund Benefactor, Geoff Izzard, came up with an ingenious way to raise funds to keep the talent of juniors coming through the ranks, and also the current players, in Canberra and in the club.
At the time of printing, the Raiders were in the lead-up to the grand final against the Panthers and Izzard was an employee of the Australian Mint when he decided to contact the marketing department for his idea to print a limited edition medallion. Geoff explained, "I suggested the idea to marketing and they spoke to the chief engraver. He had to talk to the controller and it just went on. Three weeks later, there's the result".
Izzard also had involvement in the juniors club, the Woden Valley Rams, where he was also passionate about helping out grassroots players from all the junior clubs in Canberra.
Half from all sales of the medallions (including 500 gold medallions) would go to the fund.
The coach for the Raiders, Tim Sheens, expressed that the players had been astounded by the support. He went on to say, "I know our job is to win football matches ... but when they [the players] realise the amount of support from the district ... it gives them great heart".
