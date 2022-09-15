The Canberra Times
Former cricketer Ian King has jail sentence extended over 'tragic' child sex abuse of another victim

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:21am, first published 5:43am
Serial child sex predator Ian King. Picture supplied

A former professional cricketer remains eligible for parole despite having his jail sentence extended by nearly two years over the "tragic" sexual abuse of a boy he lured to his home and indecently assaulted.

