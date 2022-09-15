The Tharwa Bush Fair is on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at the Tharwa Preschool in North Street.
There will be pony and horse rides for the little ones, courtesy of Recycled Racehorses, a charity that helps horses find a future after racing.
Also at the fair will be a jumping castle, face painting, a treasure hunt, colouring competition and free fruit for kids.
There will be stallholders including the famous cake stall, local flower farmers, artists, raffles and live bands.
The rural fire service tankers will be there too.
