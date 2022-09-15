The Canberra Times
Want to see the CIT crime scene house?

Updated September 15 2022 - 7:18am, first published 3:16am
Award-winning author Drew Rooke will be in conversation about his new book. Picture supplied

Libraries ACT and Canberra Institute of Technology's forensic department are on Tuesday hosting a unique event with award-winning author Drew Rooke about his new book A WITNESS OF FACT: the peculiar case of chief forensic pathologist Colin Manock.

