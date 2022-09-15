Want to see the CIT crime scene house?

Libraries ACT and Canberra Institute of Technology's forensic department are on Tuesday hosting a unique event with award-winning author Drew Rooke about his new book A WITNESS OF FACT: the peculiar case of chief forensic pathologist Colin Manock.
It tells the story of South Australia's disgraced former chief forensic pathologist and the legal scandals in which he became implicated.
The talk will actually be held at CIT Bruce and, afterwards, people can take an exclusive tour of the CIT "Crime Scene House".
The house is used to demonstrate forensic science techniques to students and law enforcement personnel.
The event is free but tickets are limited. Bookings can be made here
