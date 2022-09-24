Developing IQ tests for fish might sound like a novel idea, but a researcher at ANU is trying to answer some of biology's most puzzling questions.
At first glance, the humble guppy mightn't look like the most thrilling subject, but these small fish are surprisingly intelligent.
ANU PhD candidate Ivan Vinogradov is further disproving the idea that fish, goldfish in particular, have a three-second memory. It turns out they can remember at least several days.
The researcher is interested in finding out why there are such big differences in intelligence between animals and the impact sex, age, inbreeding and even pollution has on ability.
Like humans, personality and intelligence also differs between individual fish.
For one of the more simple tests, Mr Vinogradov puts a fish through a simple maze.
The maze has a start point, an end point and several dead ends. The fish are run through the maze several times to see if they learn how to complete it.
"We put all animals through that test, say 10 times, and it will see whether their performance improves with time," Mr Vinogradov said.
"If you're smart, with every consecutive attempt your solving time should decrease, and you should visit dead ends less often.
"If you're not that smart, then your performance might not improve or go backwards."
So why fish? Fish are easier to study than larger animals and can be tested in large numbers.
Each test is designed to measure a specific aspect of intelligence.
"A slightly less known cognitive ability is called self-control. It's your ability to control your own emotions and your own impulses," Mr Vinogradov said.
He compared the test to the famous, albeit controversial, 1970s Stanford marshmallow experiment: put a marshmallow in front of a child, tell them that they can have a second one if they wait 15 minutes before eating the first one, and then leave the room.
"With fish, the way we test it, we put a transparent wall in front of them. And behind that wall we put some rewards - either a group of other fish that it can hang out with or some food," he said.
"Normally what a fish does is they just bump their head on that transparent wall. They could do that for minutes. And we see how long it takes them to realise they need to control their impulse for a second.
"And what they might do is they step away and try to find an intelligent alternative route to that reward. Some fish will be bumping their head for 30 minutes, other fish realise pretty fast."
Mr Vinogradov has discovered that male fish are more stubborn than female fish. A male guppy will generally spend more time bumping his head against the wall before exploring other options.
Adult fish also tended to be smarter than young fish before their ability declines in old age.
"What we're trying to do, we're trying to sort of test some very general evolutionary ideas," Mr Vinogradov said.
"We're trying to compare their performance to other animals and explain that with the theory of evolution."
The researcher is on the verge of a finding on general intelligence - a well-known construct in biology.
"I'm trying to compare performance across the board to see if you're smart at one thing, are you going to be smarter at everything," he said.
"The data suggests that you specialise rather than become smarter at everything. So for now, I'm going to carefully say, and it's not the final conclusion, that it's very unlikely that there's general intelligence."
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
