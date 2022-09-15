The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton and Andrew Leigh clash over whether the monarch should feature on $5 note

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:21am, first published 5:50am
Liberal leader Peter Dutton has accused Andrew Leigh of trying to "rewrite history" on why the Queen was featured on the $5 note. File pictures

A political spat over the future of the $5 note after Queen Elizabeth II's death has escalated, as Liberal leader Peter Dutton accuses republic advocates of using the monarch's passing for political gain.

