A political spat over the future of the $5 note after Queen Elizabeth II's death has escalated, as Liberal leader Peter Dutton accuses republic advocates of using the monarch's passing for political gain.
Dr Leigh said the decision to include the Queen's image on the note was about her "personally", not her status as a monarch.
"So that transition isn't automatic, we'll have a sensible conversation within governments and make an appropriate announcement in due course," he told reporters in Canberra earlier this week.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refused to weigh into the debate so soon after the Queen's death.
During an interview with Mr Dutton on 2GB radio on Thursday, host Ray Hadley said Dr Leigh's explanation was just an "invention of his own mind".
Mr Dutton agreed, accusing the Fenner MP of trying to "rewrite history" on the $5 note and "take advantage of the circumstances that we're in at the moment".
In a statement after the Queen died, the Reserve Bank of Australia said the reigning monarch "traditionally" appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknote - which is the $5 note.
"For Andrew Leigh to come out and express a view which, again, is not based in fact, what he's saying, as you point out Ray, it's not something that you can just make up on the run," Mr Dutton said.
"There's a protocol that's in place and again I don't understand why he would feel a need to come out at the moment and to make, what is a unilateral decision - something that he's decided by himself without consultation."
Mr Dutton said the comments were "pretty odd from Dr Leigh", adding that "this won't be the first or last odd decision from Dr Leigh".
Mr Hadley had earlier joked about Mr Dutton describing Dr Leigh as a "weird cat" during an interview with the then-home affairs minister in April 2018.
The Queen's death forced the cancellation of this week's sitting of the Federal Parliament and political hostilities have largely paused out of respect for the long-serving monarch.
But there have been some breakouts, with Greens leader Adam Bandt's decision to use the Queen's death to renew calls for a republic sparking howls of outrage from conservatives.
Mr Dutton attacked Mr Bandt and other figures for seizing on the Queen's death to push their agenda.
"I think it's just unseemly and to try and eke out some political advantage from the Queen's death, frankly, I think it says more about them than what it does about the issue," he said.
The Canberra Times has contacted Dr Leigh for comment.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
