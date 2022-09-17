Times Past: September 18, 1967

Canberra has always been a bit of a car enthusiast town and reported on this day was the excitement of a 1949 Holden going for $1,100 - approximately $16,000 today. The car itself was valued at $100 but because it had a very exclusive number plate of ACT 1, it fetched a much higher price.
The purchaser was Mr Bill Ginn who had expected a little more intensity at the auction and had been prepared to pay up to $2,000.
While the car itself was not worth very much, only $35 in 1967, it was still in good condition with 75,000 miles on it.
The plates have an interesting and slightly distinguished history up to the auction. They were used by the first Federal Capital Commissioner, Sir John Butters.
When Sir John left Canberra, they were taken over by a Mr Daley who was the Assistant Secretary in the Department of the Interior. He then retired in 1952 and his later passing is what caused the auction.
The plates during that time had been used on an Armstrong Siddeley, a Vauxhall, a Chevrolet, then on one of the first Holdens.
It's quite the collection of cars!
The famous plate was sold into private ownership and has been seen on the streets of Canberra over recent years. The price for the plate has also increased with its exclusivity.
