Times Past: September 18, 1967

September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra has always been a bit of a car enthusiast town and reported on this day was the excitement of a 1949 Holden going for $1,100 - approximately $16,000 today. The car itself was valued at $100 but because it had a very exclusive number plate of ACT 1, it fetched a much higher price.

