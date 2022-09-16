Craig Dent would give it all back for one more win. He'd happily trade his 305 games and 18 years of service for the moment he's been chasing since 2004.
And with the pain of grand final heartbreak still lingering a decade after his last shot, the United defender is determined to make the most of another opportunity on Saturday.
Hockey ACT veteran Dent and United will be chasing a drought-breaking premiership when they play against Central at Lyneham on a day of grand final blockbusters.
United hasn't won a men's first grade title since 2003, ironically the year before Dent started.
Even though his legs are tired and his body is weary from almost 20 years of first-grade games, Dent isn't prepared to walk away until he gets what he craves most.
"I'm still chasing a win. The legs are getting old and the motivation to turn up through the depth of winter is waning, but the goal is to try and get one under the belt," Dent said.
Dent played his first grand final in 2004 against Central, followed by another one in 2012, the second of which ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat.
His chances of another shot appeared to be drifting this year before United launched an impressive late-season run.
After finishing the league in fourth, they secured a surprise victory against reigning four-time premiers Western Districts in the semi-finals, and then saw off Old Canberrans in the preliminary final.
Dent is feeling confident in his side who appear to be peaking at the perfect time, after coming off the back of some strong results.
"We feel like we're building a bit of momentum heading into this weekend. There's a good feeling around the group," Dent said.
Dent said the rivalry between the two sides was strong, but there definitely wasn't a lack of respect.
"They are certainly one of those teams that you always look at and go we'd love to beat them," Dent said.
"It's always a game that we look at and think we are in for a really tough day. We know that it's going to be a hard and well contested game. I would hope that they would carry that same kind of respect for us."
United will be looking for their first premiership in 19 years, while Central is aiming to break a six-season drought of its own.
Dent grew up in Moruya and moved to Canberra for university. In his first year in Canberra he had the chance of winning the Capital League 1 against Central but fell short.
He had some offers from teams in Sydney, but decided to move here when he was offered a spot at the ACT Academy of Sport in 2005.
The move to Canberra was crucial for his development, as back home in Moruya hockey wasn't that big.
"It was beneficial, it was certainly good for me and my hockey. When I was living at home there was no one to train me. [The Academy] gave me a full time training schedule to really develop my game," he said.
One of Dent's best experiences of playing hockey was when he represented the Australian under-21s team at the Australian Youth Olympic Festival in 2007, but the icing on the cake for his career would be a triumph over Central this weekend.
The Capital League 1 women's grand final will see Goulburn attempt to create history against reigning champions St Patrick's, with the Goulburn side hoping to take out their first Canberra premiership.
HOCKEY ACT GRAND FINALS
Men's first grade: Central v United at 5.30pm
Women's first grade: Goulburn v St Patrick's at 3.30pm
