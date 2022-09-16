The Canberra Times
The elusive Hockey ACT title chase for United's 300-game hockey veteran Craig Dent before grand final against Central

By Lachlan Fields
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:58am, first published 4:08am
Craig Dent, 36, is chasing his first premiership. Picture by James Croucher

Craig Dent would give it all back for one more win. He'd happily trade his 305 games and 18 years of service for the moment he's been chasing since 2004.

