The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Caddaye's Gone Fishing: How wind can help your fishing

By Ben Caddaye
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The run of big Australian salmon is still in full swing on the far South Coast.

Spring and wind go hand-in-hand, so instead of fighting it, why not try to use it to your advantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.