Spring and wind go hand-in-hand, so instead of fighting it, why not try to use it to your advantage.
Successful trout anglers know how to make the most of a stiff breeze.
On the large, exposed Snowy Mountains impoundments, wind is almost always a factor.
I used to try my best to get away from it, but now I actively seek it out.
Trout, especially at this time of the year, love to move in close to the shoreline in the wind-blown bays of Eucumbene, Jindabyne and Tantangara.
The breeze stirs up the water, flushing out food and providing a bit of natural cover for patrolling trout.
It doesn't necessarily make for comfortable fishing, but this is prime real estate for land-based spinning or bait fishing. In fact, many serious trout chasers hardly bother unless there's wind blowing in their face.
Lake Eucumbene continues to rise and sits at 48 per cent capacity - significantly higher than this time last year.
It will rise a lot further, too, given the amount of snow yet to melt and the forecast of a very wet spring.
The fishing there remains first-rate, with a lovely spread of healthy browns and rainbows being caught on all methods.
The salmon fest continues on the South Coast, with big schools moving up and down the beaches and feeding in and around the estuary mouths.
Flathead fishing has been slow thanks to cold, gin-clear water in most systems.
After an absolutely brutal and bitter Canberra winter, there are tiny signs of life in the local lakes.
Anglers battling the weed and dirty water at Yerrabi Pond are catching golden perch and good-sized redfin on lures.
Other smaller ponds, including Gordon and Jerrabomberra, are also worth a look for redfin and natives.
