How do you become a superstar? Well, it's easy; you work hard, and make a brilliant album everyone wants to listen to, or needs to listen to. And the net result winds up being one and the same. Particularly when radio takes hold, and you work like your dreams and future depend on it.
Which is just how The Whitlams behaved when their 1996 album Eternal Nightcap hit the airwaves.
For a band that was never asked to play the festivals, The Whitlams are one of the most important Australian acts. And that can never change. No doubt the festival circuit will catch up when the chief executive officer of The Whitlams corporation, singer-songwriter Tim Freedman, catches up with his emails.
We certainly have learned to cherish those moments when the band becomes a shiny beast ... and the audience and the band become one.- Tim Freedman
Twenty-five years after Eternal Nightcap, the kind of album that sold out shows, The Whitlams have launched their second coming.
Just in time for a suburb in Canberra to be named after them, or was that a super ex-prime minister who deserves a few golden moments in the sunshine?
Once a band hits ubiquitous status, Australia's tall poppy syndrome is about the only obstacle in its way. That and forgiving yourself for breaking up the band, and taking time off.
Eternal Nightcap became rather ubiquitous for a little while, according to Freedman.
"You always get a bit of a kickback when that happens, doesn't matter who you are," he says.
"But we just kept our head down and worked hard and were always proud in the subsequent years to avoid that horrible label of the one-hit wonder. And we put out another three or four successful albums."
It was one of those times when if you've left the building four times in a row thinking it may be your final show, maybe you believe it. And then, after another proud period of getting to know life at home, you stop, look at a guitar, and see if the old muscle memory will kick into gear.
"After our sixth album in 2006, I took my foot off the pedal for a decade," Freedman says, remembering the exhaustion and obstacles along the path of what has been a long journey.
"We would just do a national tour each year, but I wasn't refreshing the set," he says.
"And I wasn't ambitious in the slightest and then that all changed. About two-and-a-half years ago, I decided to become full-time again and put out new material and try and stimulate the whole touring act so that I could do it more."
Indeed, with their plethora of hit records keeping them on the road for years and years, Freedman's muscle memory had become so wedged into his mind that nothing could stop his chops from freeing themselves up, when he eventually got around to doing it.
Which makes the 25th anniversary of Eternal Nightcap a time to celebrate a new beginning, and give up trying to pretend partial retirement is even a real idea.
It's all about the draw of the crowd and bringing the hum of his band back. Which, for the ultimate musician, is the only thing worth playing for.
"We certainly have learned to cherish those moments when the band becomes a shiny beast," he says. "And the audience and the band become one."
Which has landed them in a role they understand, playing goalkeeper to the rush of love their major-league songs bring now Australian fans have once again woken up and started packing houses.
"I've just basically reignited the ambition of the band and raised the bar, put out a new album, and we're playing twice the size rooms that we were three years ago."
It shows people are more willing and ready than they have ever been to show their affection.
"I did an hour with Sarah McDonald on ABC last week and all the talkback was so heartwarming," Freedman says.
"And I almost get the impression that those who had this album close to their heart, were not always so vocal about it.
"That's exactly why I've got my ambition back because I want to replicate those moments."
He says they're putting on a better show than they did in their heyday.
"When you're in your 50s you have to work harder at it, practice more, stay healthy. And it's the work ethic. You have to be proud of the work ethic and then proud of the results."
Those moments are forever. Sitting backstage, making friends, wondering how you become so fortunate. Fixing in your head that your sacrifices had been worth it, your genius celebrated, and the real reason why you had become the only name the country wanted to have in its in-crowd of radio darlings.
That is how The Whitlams had been made, and why they can't be taken off the radar yet, or for many, many years to come.
If there is no aphrodisiac like loneliness, perhaps a few loyal band members will do, who don't even get told where their next venue will be half the time; when Freedman holds back a few of his surprises to get them more involved with the excitement of it all, by not telling his lads where they are going to be playing.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.