A small army of owners will descend on Thoroughbred Park on Friday for the Jones Joseph Racing Race Day.
A total of 280 owners will be hosted at their infamous yearly function, put on by the legendary training team of Barbara Joseph, and her sons Paul and Matt Jones.
"It's been on hold for two years due to COVID, so it's good to get everyone back together again," Paul Jones told The Canberra Times.
"It's a big thing for our stables, putting functions together so everyone can meet, and some become lifelong friends.
"Some of our owners with businesses have sponsored some of the races to help put the day on, so we're very appreciative of them."
While ACT racing has faced numerous hurdles recently, and the industry's existence in the capital is under threat, Jones said events like the one on Friday are a benefit to the entire Canberra community, with several visitors from interstate expected.
"It's a good buzz," he said.
"It might be a small function, but the flow-on effect for the Canberra community goes further than just race day."
The main event of the day is Race 7, the 1200 metre Federal Cup, and Joseph and Jones Racing are hoping their four-year-old gelding Super Helpful will stun the favourite, Allgemeine.
Coming back from a spell, Super Helpful ran first in a trial at Queanbeyan last week and is looking to resume earlier promising form.
"He's a very talented horse," Jones said. "We brought him back to target some nice races.
"He ran very well to win at Orange in April, then at Randwick that month he probably wasn't at his peak, so he went for a good spell.
"He had two months off and he's come back and I've been really happy with his track work.
"His coat probably hasn't quite come through yet but other than that we're very happy."
Wet weather will open up the field, with a soft to heavy track expected.
"It's probably going to be in the heavy range - more than we wanted," Jones said. "It might push 9 or 10, but Super Helpful has run on soft tracks before."
Melanie Dinjaski
